Study Says 2 Capital Region Counties Among New York’s 10 Drunkest

These are the 10 New York counties where residents overindulge the most.

When it comes to drinking, moderation is the name of the game for most when it comes to enjoying a drink or 2. And normally a drink or 2 is a joyous opportunity to celebrate life with family and friends.

When folks overindulge, negative things can happen. Poor decision-making and nasty hangovers are among the more common and detrimental side effects of enjoying one too many, not to mention the long-term health implications.

But exactly what defines overindulging?

The Centers For Disease Control (CDC) classifies the following under "excessive drinking:

Binge Drinking: 4 or more drinks for women/5 or more for men in one sitting

Heavy Drinking: 8 more drinks per week for women/15 or more for men

Any alcohol consumption under the age of 21

Any alcohol use while pregnant

If you or someone you need help with a drinking problem the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism offers several resources to find treatment options.

The 10 counties in New York with the highest prevalence of excessive drinking are listed below, including 2 in the Capital Region.

See New York State's 10 Drunkest Counties For 2024 According to County Health Rankings and Roadmaps , in 2024 the counties listed below have the highest rates of excessive alcohol consumption among adults in the state of New York.