New Yorkers Urged To “Act Now” Before Important ID/License Change Deadline

REAL ID enforcement is coming soon and time is running out for New Yorkers to update their ID or driver's license.

It's probably one of your least favorite things to do, but if you plan on flying anywhere this spring, time is running out to visit the New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

REAL ID Enforcement Set To Begin In May

The deadline is fast approaching for New Yorkers to update their state-issued ID to be REAL ID compliant.

According to the New York DMV, REAL ID enforcement will begin on Wednesday, May 7th and "...anyone going through airport security to fly domestically...will be required to have a REAL ID or another form of compliant identification such as an Enhanced ID or Passport." The REAL ID update also applies to enter secure federal facilities, though those agencies are phasing in enforcement through May 2027.

In an alert to New Yorkers DMV officials are encouraging residents to "act now" to upgrade IDs to get ahead of the deadline and avoid any delays or travel hold-ups.

What Is The REAL ID?

The DMV says the REAL ID establishes "minimum security standards for state-issued driver licenses, permits, and ID cards..." and agencies like the TSA at airports can only accept cards that meet the new standard. It is an optional ID and is not needed to drive or register to vote.

Do You Already Have a REAL ID?

The DMV says if your current ID or driver's license does not have a star or flag on it, it is not REAL ID-compliant.

To get a REAL or enhanced ID, New Yorkers must visit a DMV location in person and must bring original documents as proof of identity. The NY DMV Website provides a full guide for acceptable documents to complete this process.

You can see video guides on ID upgrades below:

