New Yorkers Paying More Next Month To Win Bigger Mega Millions Jackpots

If you play the Mega Millions in New York, you will shell out more to win big next month.

Since the lottery tweaked its format, jackpots have hit over a billion dollars seven times, including the mind-blowing $1.6 billion in Florida in 2023. What’s even more impressive? Four of the lottery’s top 10 jackpots happened in 2024.

So, what does this mean for New Yorkers? Get ready for even bigger jackpots, starting higher and growing faster. With the new $5 ticket price, every winning ticket will be worth more than its cost, with no more "break-even" prizes. You're either cashing in or chasing the next big win.

Mega Millions has hinted that more changes are coming, but they’re holding off on all the details for now. Joshua Johnston, the lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, shared that they expect to see even more billion-dollar jackpots. And yes, that means more billionaires, more millionaires, and, as always, more support for the public schools and education in New York State.

You can join the fun in New York every Tuesday and Friday at 11 pm. And just like in 44 other states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands, it's game on for a little more.