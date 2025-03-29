New York one of 13 States to View ‘Devil Horn’ Sunrise on Saturday

New York is one of thirteen states nationwide where skywatchers may witness a rare celestial event called a double sunrise on Saturday morning.

What is a 'Double Sunrise'?

Grab some coffee and your phone to scroll, and if you live in New York on Saturday morning, keep an eye on the sky.

According to astronomers, some northeast states, including New York, may witness a rare celestial event known as a double sunrise.

A double sunrise happens when a partial solar eclipse occurs as the sun rises, "creating the rare sight of a crescent-shaped sun on the horizon and the unusual view of separate cusps of the sun appearing to rise independently," according to Forbes.

As you can see in the YouTube video below, it's an optical illusion in which the sun's edges appear as sharp, pointed cusps resembling devil horns.

Will You See It in New York?

Most likely, yes.

According to LiveScience.com, thirteen U.S. states will see it in some form, but the best views will be from a coastal location as far north as possible.

The source states that coastal New England will get the best views, so states like Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts will have the best views.

Still, it should be visible throughout New York State at places like Indian Ladder Trail in John Boyd Thacher State Park, Giant Ledge in the Catskills, and Anthony's Nose down in Westchester.

rare double sunrise in New York this weekend, 518-news, 518news, devil horn sunrise this weekend in New York State Double Sunrise Photo: YouTube loading...

How To View the Double Sunrise

Forbes reminds you to avoid looking at the sun without proper eye protection and never use regular sunglasses to observe it. The only safe way to look directly at the sun is through specifically designed solar filters, solar eclipse glasses for direct viewing, and solar filters for telescopes and binoculars.

