New York Winter Forecast Says ‘Get Your Shovels Ready!’

Don't let this last blast of summer weather we are having this week fool you - winter is right around the corner in the Capital Region!

After our last 2 winters, any winter forecast calling for big snow may be taken with a grain of salt. Let's be honest, predicting the weather a week ahead of time can be difficult, let alone forecasting months out.

That said, we are starting to get a little bit of a consensus as to what could like ahead this winter. The Farmers' Almanac says it will be cold and snowy, as are the forecasters at Direct Weather. Now Accuweather is chiming in as well!

What Is Accuweather Winter Forecast For Upstate New York?

I think 4 words sums up the Accuweather Northeast winter outlook for 2023-2024: "Get Your Shovels Ready!"

Accuweather says "This winter's weather in the Northeast is expected to be much different than last winter across most of New England and the mid-Atlantic."

Regionally across the state, Accuweather says Buffalo probably won't see the record lake effect snow the area saw last year.

Areas downstate along the Interstate 95 Northeast corridor should expect to see more powder this year, with the potential for strong Nor'easters as early as November and Accuweather says February could be "an active and intense month."

Why more snow this year than last year? Accuweather says a "...strengthening El Nino...will play a significant role in the weather across the United States throughout the entire winter season."

It all seems far-fetched as we continue to wear shorts and flip-flops this week, but the weather has certainly flip-flopped in the past in Upstate New York. For those who love winter, hopefully, that applies to the season head!

