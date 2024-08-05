New York Tax Credit To Deliver $330 Payments Per Child To Eligible Families

Governor Hochul announced on Tuesday that $350 million in supplemental payments will be made to eligible New York families to defray the cost of living expenses.

According to the Governor's office, the additional payments will be made to over 1 million New York families through the Empire State Child Credit Program. No action is needed to receive the benefit.

Governor Hochul said, “We’re putting money back in the pockets of more than a million New Yorkers because this administration delivers for working families."

What Is the Empire State Tax Credit?

"The Empire State Tax Credit is a refundable tax credit for income-qualified New Yorkers with children," according to the Governor's office. The refund is determined and delivered through yearly tax returns, and the supplemental benefit announced Tuesday will be an additional direct payment to New York families who received the Empire Tax Credit on their 2023 tax returns.

Eligibility For The Additional $330 Child Tax Credit

The Governor's office says "... each eligible family will receive a direct payment of up to $330 per child..." in addition to the credit already received for the 2023 tax year. The additional credit will range from 25 to 100% of that 2023 credit based on the following criteria:

You received at least $100 for 2023 Empire State Tax Credit

Based on the line 19 income amount on your tax return you will receive: Less than $10,000 - 100% of the 2023 Credit You Received $10,000 - $25,000 - 75% of the 2023 Credit You Received $25,000 - $50,000 - 50% of the 2023 Credit You Received $50,000 - N/A - 25% of the 2023 Credit You Received



When Will New Yorkers Receive These Payments?

According to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, checks will be mailed out starting in August. You can learn more about eligibility for these direct payments here.