Farmers’ Almanac Reveals ‘Broiling’ New York Summer Forecast

As we emerge from one of our coldest winters in years, it seems New York is on track for sweltering heat this summer.

As we ride the ups and downs of New York weather in March, summer still seems a far off. But the first day of summer, June 20th, will be here before we know it. And when it arrives, we could be in store for a season of hot and sticky weather.

Farmers' Almanac Reveals Extended Weather Outlook For Summer 2025

Weather forecasters at the Farmers' Alamanac make seasonal weather predictions for the United States with their own unique set data points. They say their weather equation relies on "...sunspot activity, tidal action of the Moon, positions of the planets, and proprietary equations."

What is this weather equation saying for New York and summer 2025?

Farmers' Alamanc has revealed its extended weather outlook for summer 2025, and one sweltering word sums up the forecast for New York and the northeast:: "BROILING!"

The Almanac says summer "...heat will be in full force by July, with much of the nation sweltering with above to high-above average temperatures..." with potential for record-breaking temperatures along the way.

As far as rain, the Almanac says New York can expect "average precipitation" this summer.

The good news? it should be our typical New York summer as far as nice sunny days!

The bad news? Enjoy your spring break from those high National Grid bills. Once summer arrives, those A/C units in your house are going to drive 'em back up!

