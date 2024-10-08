New York State Veterinarian Arrested After a Horrific Animal Abuse Find

NY Vet Charged with Animal Cruelty

A licensed New York State veterinarian was arrested last week when, according to sources, more than 200 animals in deplorable conditions were recovered from her home on Long Island.

The veterinarian was a 75-year-old woman named Linda Pesek. Pesek was taken to a hospital for evaluation, and she's expected to be charged with animal cruelty for harboring hundreds of animals in a scene described as one of the "worst they'd ever seen."

New York State Veterinarian charged with horrific animal abuse, New York State animal abuse, 518news, 518news, animal abusers of Upstate New York loading...

“We took animals, six dogs out of here yesterday, claws, nails were overgrown,” an investigator, told News 12 Long Island. “We took pounds of fur off them. One was so sick, he’ll probably need to be euthanized, but that’s something we hate to do.” -NYTimesPost.com

NBC News in New York showed aerial footage of several investigators wearing hazmat suits entering her home, which was isolated in a wooded area.

Animal Abuse On the Rise in Upstate NY

Animal abuse is one of the most heartbreaking things you'll see on the news, and sadly, it seems to be happening throughout New York State and the Capital Region with much more frequency.

Who in their right mind could abandon a litter of puppies or cats or leave an elderly dog stranded on the side of the road?

We also seem to be experiencing an increasing number of "hoarding situations" where unfit animal owners on large properties neglect animals like horses and donkeys, as was the case in the Catskills earlier in the year.

How Can You Help?

If you witness animal cruelty or believe an animal is in danger, report the matter immediately to local law enforcement and/or your local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or other humane enforcement agencies.

Over a decade ago, the Albany County Animal Abuser Registry was created by an act of the Albany County Legislature known as Local Law K. The registry, hosted by the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, is a service to the public.

The following people seen on this list have been convicted of animal cruelty. While it's unclear exactly what they're guilty of, one thing is clear: They are not allowed to own, possess, reside, have custody of, or intentionally engage in physical contact with any animal.

List of Registered Animal Abusers in Upstate New York Here is a list of people in Upstate NY charged with animal cruelty, according to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society and the Albany County Sherrif's Department Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany

11 of New York's Most Wanted Criminals with Upstate Connections Below are individuals with ties to the Capital Region and Upstate New York. They have been designated as some of New York's Most Wanted Fugitives and should be considered ARMED and DANGEROUS.