New York State Trooper Harassed by Bandits in Viral Photo

We don't know all the circumstances surrounding this photo published by the New York State Police today, but I think it's safe to assume this wasn't the type of masked bandit this Troop was expecting to apprehend.

Trooper Karderinis with the New York State Police in Endwell was on patrol in the Town of Maine (about 2 hours and 20 minutes southwest of Albany) when, according to the Facebook post, he was approached by seven “masked bandits.”

We don't know if the raccoons were up to no good or just looking to stay warm and possibly grab a few treats. Regardless, Trooper Karderinis was confident in handling the wild animal, even stopping to take a selfie with one of the furry and curious critters.

Trooper Karderinis SP 1 New York State Trooper Karderinis, SP Endwell, posed with a raccoon in a viral photo shared by the NYSP.

According to the New York State DEC, here are some ways to prevent raccoons from becoming a nuisance.

Do not leave pet food outside.

Keep garbage bags in a metal can or garage to prevent raccoons from removing the lids. Hang the can one foot above the ground, or use a rack to secure the cans upright.

Block the openings raccoons use to enter your attic, porch, or other location. Caution: Do not permanently seal entrances without verifying that all animals are out of the den. Look and listen to animal noises, especially in the spring.

Nuisance wildlife control persons licensed by New York State can be hired to handle the problem of raccoons. Injured and "orphaned" raccoons should be left alone. Animals in need of assistance may be cared for by licensed wildlife rehabilitators.

New York State Trooper Karderinis, SP Endwell, snapped a picture of a raccoon on the hood of his patrol car in a viral photo.

