New York State Trooper Harassed by Bandits in Viral Photo

New York State Trooper Harassed by Bandits in Viral Photo

We don't know all the circumstances surrounding this photo published by the New York State Police today, but I think it's safe to assume this wasn't the type of masked bandit this Troop was expecting to apprehend.

Trooper Karderinis with the New York State Police in Endwell was on patrol in the Town of Maine (about 2 hours and 20 minutes southwest of Albany) when, according to the Facebook post, he was approached by seven “masked bandits.”

We don't know if the raccoons were up to no good or just looking to stay warm and possibly grab a few treats. Regardless, Trooper Karderinis was confident in handling the wild animal, even stopping to take a selfie with one of the furry and curious critters.

New York State Trooper Karderinis, SP Endwell, posed with a raccoon in a viral photo shared by the NYSP. Photo: NYSP
loading...

According to the New York State DEC, here are some ways to prevent raccoons from becoming a nuisance.

  • Do not leave pet food outside.
  • Keep garbage bags in a metal can or garage to prevent raccoons from removing the lids. Hang the can one foot above the ground, or use a rack to secure the cans upright.
  • Block the openings raccoons use to enter your attic, porch, or other location. Caution: Do not permanently seal entrances without verifying that all animals are out of the den. Look and listen to animal noises, especially in the spring.
  • Nuisance wildlife control persons licensed by New York State can be hired to handle the problem of raccoons. Injured and "orphaned" raccoons should be left alone. Animals in need of assistance may be cared for by licensed wildlife rehabilitators. 
New York State Trooper Karderinis, SP Endwell, snapped a picture of a raccoon on the hood of his patrol car in a viral photo.  Photo: NYSP
loading...

List of Registered Animal Abusers in Upstate New York

Here is a list of people in Upstate NY charged with animal cruelty, according to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society and the Albany County Sherrif's Department

Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany

10 New York Animals On the Verge of Extinction

New York State has such beautiful wildlife from Long Island Sound to the border with Canada. Sadly there are several species of animals that are close to extinction. Here are 10 such animals, found in New York, that could soon be gone forever.

Gallery Credit: Karolyi

27 of the Most Magnificent Landmarks Seen in Upstate New York

I've lived here my entire life, and I'm not sure I realized how beautiful the Empire State is. There's no shortage of stunning landscapes and breathtaking views throughout the great State of New York, especially this time of year!

It doesn't matter where you live, or where you travel, New York residents are never far from a gorgeous beach, a picturesque state park, or an awe-inspiring mountain.

In 2018, a photographer named Demetri Andritsakis made a 3-and-a-half-minute drone video called "Upstate New York By Air" that highlighted many of New York's breathtaking views.

Andritsakis submitted it to the 2018 New York State Fair Drone Film Festival, and deservedly so, he received a Gold Medal honor for his aerial work throughout upstate New York.

From the Adirondacks to the Catskills, Albany to Buffalo, and everything worth seeing, check out these spectacular pictures featuring 27 of the most magnificent landmarks in Upstate New York.

Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany

Filed Under: 518 News, 518NEWS
Categories: News in New York

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM