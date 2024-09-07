New York Is “Cracking Down On Ghost Cars”

You have probably noticed some of these law-breaking cars on the road before, and New York is cracking down to get them off the road.

When I first saw the phrase "ghost cars," my first thought was that there was no such thing! Especially after experiencing the extra congestion on Captial Region roads the week after Labor Day.

What Is A Ghost Car?

Have you ever noticed a car in front of you with a cover on its license plate that keeps you from accurately reading it? I see them frequently and always think "How could anyone read that plate accurately?" The purpose of these alterations is more nefarious than cosmetic!

Toll offenders use materials to make their license plates unrecognizable, hence the term "ghost car." Electronic systems take photos of license plates to charge tolls, and some drivers are taking measures to be 'invisible' on the roadways by using "fake or altered" license plates, according to a New York Upstate (NYUP) report.

A new law that went into effect September 1st is increasing fines for these toll evaders. The New York Division of Motor Vehicle (DMV) says $407,000 was lost in 2023 due to these invisible plates and has made the following changes to the toll law according to NYUP:

Fines raised fines from $100 to as high as $500

Convicted offenders have to turn in the altered plates or materials used to alter

Drivers with 3 or more convictions in 5 years face 90-day vehicle suspension

The new law also prohibits the sale of altered plates or materials to hide a plate from the toll system.

