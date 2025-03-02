New York State Boasts 4 Cities With Best Fish Fries In The Country

A recent survey ranked the twenty-eight best places for a fish fry in the country and four restaurants in four different cities in New York State made the list.

Mashed.com took reviews from various fish fry restaurants in the county. They used information from Google reviews, Yelp reviews, Reddit, and residents in the area. They came up with twenty-eight restaurants and named "Best Fish Fries in the US".

Here are the four restaurants in four different cities in New York State that were featured as the "Best Fish Fries in the US" according to Mashed.com.

Sandy & Sons Kitchen in East Syracuse

Village Lanes in East Syracuse got a revamp in 2011. Sandy and Jon Paninski ditched the shag carpeting, gave the oak bar a much-needed makeover, and turned the place into a go-to spot for locals. With Sandy & Sons Kitchen serving up favorites, it’s become a popular hangout for locals.

Apple Granny in Lewiston

Apple Granny is a well-known eatery located on Center Street in Lewiston, close to Niagara Falls. It was once a general store established in 1830. In 1975, it was turned into a restaurant. In 2015, new owners Michael Burke and Chuck Barber took it over but made it a point to keep it the same.

Captain Jim's Fish Market in Rochester

This small establishment in Rochester is a big favorite for fish fries. Captain Jim's has been a five-time winner of the "Best Fish Fry" by City Magazine. Most locals raved about it to Mashed.com saying only positive things about the restaurant, the fish fry, fried shrimp, and scallops.

Wiechec's Lounge in Buffalo

This restaurant in Buffalo serves huge portions of fish and sides. Not only is this one of the locals' favorites, but it is also the most affordable. Online photos and Yelp reviews show large portions of potato salad, macaroni and cheese coleslaw, fries, and more.

With Lent beginning on March 5th, if you are traveling throughout the state, you can stop by these locations and indulge. Also, here is a list of the best places in the Capital Region for fish fries.