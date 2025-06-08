New York State Based Auto Repair Chain To Close 145 Shops Nationwide

Another week, another business closing locations. This time, it is a popular automotive repair chain based in New York State.

Over the last year and a half, various bankruptcies and financial restructurings have affected the retail sector. National and regional chains like Rite Aid, TD Bank, Flagstar Bank, Dollar General, JOANN, and more have all revealed closings in New York State.

Read More: UPDATE: JOANN To Now Close ALL New York Locations

Those closings have also affected the automotive sector. Advanced Auto Parts closed some locations in the Capital Region and across the state earlier this year, and now a New York-based auto service chain has revealed it will soon close numerous service centers.

MONRO Auto Service and Tire Centers To Close 145 Locations Nationwide

Google Maps Streetview Google Maps Streetview loading...

According to USA Today, Fairfield, New York-based MONRO Auto Service and Tire Center revealed it will close 145 locations across the United States as a result of lagging sales. The company revealed a $5.2 million drop in sales, a 4.9% decrease for the fiscal year ending in March.

Read More: New York Retail and Bank Locations Closing In 2025

The closings will focus on underperforming stores, and the auto repair chain will also implement various customer experience and tariff mitigation plans to boost revenue.

USA Today says there are currently more than 1,300 MONRO locations nationwide. According to its website, that includes 109 locations across New York and more than a dozen in the Capital Region. At this time, a planned timeline or a list of specific locations earmarked to close has not been revealed.

Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025 The list of chains that have closed locations or have plans to shutter stores later in 2025 continues to grow at a rapid pace. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll