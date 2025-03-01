Almanac Spring Forecast: What To Expect In New York

After a cold and snowy winter, New York State is ready for spring. What will the season bring?

As far as winters go, the 2024-25 version here in Upstate New York has been what we would typically expect. It has been pretty cold and snowy, and we are pretty sick of it as we head into March!

While we are certainly not out of the woods and March could still bring more of the same, the signs of spring are here. This week, a stretch of milder weather has started the winter thaw, the days are getting longer, and we are close to kicking off daylight saving time on March 9th.

With the first day of spring less than 3 weeks away on March 20th, what are forecasters predicting for the season ahead?

Old Farmer's Almanac Reveals Spring Forecast For New York

Spring, especially early in the season, can be a mixed bag in Upstate New York. Sunny and warm one day, cold and snowy the next. But in some springs, like last year, we will see warmer trends. Spring 2024 was a mild one!

According to the weather forecasters at the Old Farmer's Almanac, warm will be the theme again this spring.

Temperatures overall will be warm across the state, with Western New York, New York City, and coastal areas seeing average or close to average rainfall for the season.

Only time will tell if this forecast plays out - but one thing we can predict: the weather in New York will remain unpredictable!

