Wow. I'm all about teaching children responsibility and the consequences of their actions, but I can't imagine what I'd do if I learned my child had been placed in a time-out box. This is wild.

Photos circulating on social media show a wooden “time-out” box inside an elementary school classroom in the Salmon River Central School District, located just south of the Canadian border.

Read More: Swifty’s Owner Takes Responsibility; Colonie and Delmar Reopen

The Box

The box, described as being used for special-needs students, has bare wooden walls, a padded floor, and at least one small window that appears to be darkened from the inside.

The images were posted a week ago by former school board member Chrissy Jacobs, who called the structure “sick” and said it evoked traumatic memories tied to the region’s Native American community, which makes up a large portion of the district’s student population.

“It reminds me of when our people were locked in boxes at residential schools,” Jacobs wrote. “Our DNA remembers what was done to us. So what trauma was inflicted on our most vulnerable children?”

Photo: Chrissy Jacobs Facebook Photo: Chrissy Jacobs Facebook loading...

Backlash Reaches Albany and Gov Hochul

No surprise, the backlash was loud and reached all the way to Albany.

According to the New York Post, Kathy Hochul called the allegations “alarming and entirely unacceptable,” adding that schools must be places where children are safe, respected, and supported.

District Superintendent Stanley Harper confirmed the box's existence and acknowledged that two additional boxes were present in other schools.

Harper, however, claimed the photographed box had not been used on students, which a parent later disputed at a public meeting, saying his special-needs son reported that another child had been placed inside.

Photo: Chrissy Jacobs Facebook Photo: Chrissy Jacobs Facebook loading...

Three Employees Placed on Leave

The St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police Department has opened an investigation. Meanwhile, the district placed three employees on administrative leave, including the Director of Special Education, the school’s principal, and a classroom teacher. Superintendent Harper has also been instructed to remain at home during the investigation.

In a public statement, the Board of Education apologized, saying the situation does not reflect the district’s values and acknowledging the pain and distress caused to students, families, and the community.

How could something like this exist in a classroom, and how was it allowed to go unchecked?

This story is still developing.

The 10 Worst Ranked High Schools In New York State