Art is about to get a little brighter across New York. Eleven community partners, including several in the Capital Region and Mohawk Valley, have been chosen to create 56 new murals through a fresh state program announced by Governor Kathy Hochul.

The initiative is called CHARM, short for Cultivating Havens for the Arts through Regional Murals. It’s a creative push to bring more color, connection, and culture into public spaces. Managed by the New York State Council on the Arts, the program will bring art to 21 counties, transforming library entrances, theaters, recreation centers, and other community gathering spots into open-air galleries.

Governor Hochul said public art has a special way of inspiring people and building community. She hopes the CHARM program will turn familiar public spaces into welcoming places that residents and visitors alike will want to explore.

Backed by $1 million in state funding, the first round of projects will feature both individual and collaborative murals. Artists will draw inspiration from local history, community pride, and the landscapes that make each area unique. Designs will include everything from portraits and scenic views to bold, abstract patterns.

Closer to home, the Albany Center Gallery will create two murals in the city of Albany. The Saratoga Arts Council will focus on six murals spread across the Mohawk Valley, including sites in Old Forge, Middleburgh, Gloversville, Oneonta, Canajoharie, and Utica.

All murals are expected to be complete by this November, adding new life and creativity to communities across the state.