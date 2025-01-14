New York Man Dazzles with His Amazing Snow Sculptures (PICS)

Ice and Sand Sculptures Like No Other

I've seen some pretty cool ice sculptures in my day, but anyone would be hard-pressed to find anything as incredible as the sculptures made by Eric Jones of Olean, New York.

An accomplished sculptor who works in media ranging from wood and pumpkins to snow and sand, Jones' most recent ice sculpture is of Bills quarterback Josh Allen donning a Superman cape while soaring over the famous Bills logo.

Josh Allen takes to the air, donning a Superman cape. Photo: Eric Jones

See More of His Amazing Work Below

He has been featured on the Food Network's "Halloween Wars" and "Outrageous Pumpkins," which he won.

​Eric has carved and sculpted artwork for the Buffalo Bills, his non-profit Sculpting For Smiles LLC., and many local businesses.

Jones told us that the Bills team is well aware of his work, and often, he'll get hired by the organization. "I carve for the players’ Halloween party...I’m also a Food Network champion pumpkin carver, " Jones said.

These incredible displays take him about 10 hours to create, 3-4 hrs to mold the snow, and another 5-6 hrs to sculpt. Please take a look at some of his work!

Incredibly Lifelike Ice Sculptures Made by New York Man

