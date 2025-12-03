Driving safely is a necessity. Every day, we get behind the wheel of a machine large and fast enough to kill people, and it's our choices that make these death-traps safe.

Obviously, we have laws to make sure we follow the rules of the road, but the penalties for ignoring those rules are about to get much harsher.

How New York's Point System Will be Changing

Starting in early 2026, the "points" system for drivers licenses will look brand new in New York State. For those unaware, points are put on your license after certain traffic infractions, and a certain amount means a license suspension.

Currently, if you get 11 points in 18 months, you're likely to face a suspension. Once the new rules take effect, however, it will only take 10 points in a 24-month period of time to land you a suspension. As such, you're going to want to be careful on the road for much longer, or face having to take CDTA to work every day.

Changes in Points

Not only will it take less points to get a suspension, infractions that result in points will be increasing as well. For example, going 10 miles over the speed limit was a three point addition, now, it'll be four.

There are plenty of changes coming to these infractions, all of which will make it easier to land a license suspension. You can check out a full list of all the point increases HERE, but if you want the best chance at avoiding these unnecessary fines, all you have to do is drive safe.

