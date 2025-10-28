If you’re heading out for Halloween fun around the Capital Region and across New York State, expect to see more patrol cars on the roads this week. State Police and local departments are ramping up enforcement through October 31st to crack down on impaired and reckless driving.

The extra patrols are part of a statewide safety effort funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. That means you might notice sobriety checkpoints or more officers watching for distracted and speeding drivers across Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, and Rensselaer Counties.

Last Halloween week, police across New York handed out more than 46,000 citations and arrested over a thousand drivers for impaired driving. It’s a reminder that getting behind the wheel after drinking or using drugs is not worth the risk.

Halloween brings a lot of excitement, but it also means more people walking after dark. Kids darting between houses and drivers rushing between parties can be a dangerous mix. Studies show pedestrian deaths spike by more than 40 percent on Halloween night, and nearly a third of fatal crashes involve impaired drivers.

So if you’re out celebrating, make a plan before the night begins. Choose a sober driver, use a rideshare, or stay overnight. And if you’re driving through Capital Region neighborhoods, slow down and keep an eye out for trick-or-treaters. A little extra caution can make sure everyone gets home safely and keeps the holiday fun, not frightening, for all.