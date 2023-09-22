Two New York Destinations Voted Best In Nation For Fall Foliage

As the fall colors begin to turn, there are 2 New York destinations that are getting recognition as the best in the United States for leaf-peeping.

When it comes down to it, pretty much any area with trees in Upstate New York is a great spot to soak in and view the fall colors. From a simple drive on the Northway to a run to your local supermarket, to just going out in your yard - nature's palette of oranges, reds, and yellows is on full display everywhere you turn.

That said, there are certain foliage destinations where the level of 'spectacular' simply cannot be matched. Two of those spots in New York were recently voted among the 10 best foliage viewing destinations by USA Today Readers!

USA Today Reveals 10 Best US Destinations For Foliage

If you peruse USA Today's "Ultimate Fall colors bucket list: 10 US destinations you need to see" you will see some of the most beautiful areas of the country represented. From northern New Hampshire to the Smokey Mountains to Colorado, USA Today readers voted for the top 10 leaf-peeping destinations nationwide - here are the 2 New York spots that made the list!

#9: Watkins Glen State Park - Finger Lakes Region

Any time of year Watkins Glen State Park brings a stunning array of natural wonders, and they take on a new life in autumn. USA Today writes:

Established in 1906, this historic preserve is a paradise for leaf peeping, showcasing the incredible beauty of upstate New York along its many hiking paths ranging from the South Rim Trail to the Gorge Trail.

#8: Mohonk Preserve - Hudson Valley

As we tend to look North or West in the state for our autumn adventures, we sometimes forget about the stunning scenery south of the Capital Region. The Hudson Valley's rolling hills create a stunning back- drop along the the Hudson River, and USA Today calls Mohonk Preserve in Ulster County "..one of many can't-miss destinations across the region."

Of course, these 2 are just scratching the surface in Upstate New York. Check out some more amazing foliage viewing destinations below!

