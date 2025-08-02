Summer Heat: Forecasters Say August In New York Will Be A Scorcher

After a pretty hot July here in the Capital Region, we are having a much cooler and comfortable start to August. But don't get used to it, because the summer heat seems to just be taking a few days off.

Read More: See The 8 Hottest Days On Record In Albany History

Canva Canva loading...

Weather Channel Reveals August Temperature Outlook

Don't even think about taking those AC units out of your windows yet!

Forecasters have revealed their August outlook, and it appears that the month will be similar to July. When it comes to the summer heat, the Weather Channel says, "The Northeast...won't get a break just yet. They are likely to bake this August with the most above-average temperatures." Just when you thought you might get a little relief from those high electric bills from running the air conditioning so much!

While we expect the summer heat, the bigger question is whether the above-average temperatures will continue this fall. And there is some good news there if you are looking forward to some cool, crisp weather relief.

The Olde Farmer's Almanac recently revealed its autumn weather outlook, and its forecasters are saying cooler, below-average temperatures and drier conditions.

Read More: Fall Extended Forecast Revealed For Upstate New York

See The 8 Hottest Days On Record In Albany History Summer is coming soon and some say it could be a SCORCHER. Will it be hot enough for a few days to join this list? Here are the 8 hottest days on record in Albany history according to the National Weather Service. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff