Summer Heat: Forecasters Say August In New York Will Be A Scorcher
After a pretty hot July here in the Capital Region, we are having a much cooler and comfortable start to August. But don't get used to it, because the summer heat seems to just be taking a few days off.
Read More: See The 8 Hottest Days On Record In Albany History
Weather Channel Reveals August Temperature Outlook
Don't even think about taking those AC units out of your windows yet!
Forecasters have revealed their August outlook, and it appears that the month will be similar to July. When it comes to the summer heat, the Weather Channel says, "The Northeast...won't get a break just yet. They are likely to bake this August with the most above-average temperatures." Just when you thought you might get a little relief from those high electric bills from running the air conditioning so much!
While we expect the summer heat, the bigger question is whether the above-average temperatures will continue this fall. And there is some good news there if you are looking forward to some cool, crisp weather relief.
The Olde Farmer's Almanac recently revealed its autumn weather outlook, and its forecasters are saying cooler, below-average temperatures and drier conditions.
Read More: Fall Extended Forecast Revealed For Upstate New York
See The 8 Hottest Days On Record In Albany History
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff
The 12 Coldest Days On Record In Albany [RANKED]
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff