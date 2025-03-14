New Safety Law In Effect For New York Lakes And Waterways This Summer
New York boaters have a new safety requirement that is now being enforced.
If you own or operate a boat, this is the time of year you are starting to look forward to getting your vessel back out on the water, Before you do this year, there is a new safety requirement in effect.
According to a News 10 story, motorized boat operators must complete a state-approved safety training course before navigating New York waters.
Brianna's Law Now In Effect
According to the New York State Office Of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation, the new safety training requirement is part of Brianna's law "...named after Brianna Lieneck, an 11-year-old Long Island girl who was killed in a 2005 boating accident." The new safety course is intended to ensure boat operators have a baseline knowledge of boating safety practices. Before this new law took effect, boaters born before January 1, 1978 did not have to carry a safety certificate. The new law now applies to boat operators of all ages
As of January 1, 2025 all New York boat operators must complete a state-approved safety training course in person or online before taking the water. News 10 says operators must carry their safety certificate at all times on the water or can get an anchor designation added to their NY license as proof of certification.
Where Can Boaters Take The Safety Course?
Online and in-classroom options are available to complete the safety certification and courses can be found on the New York State Office Of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation website.
