Latest on Cell Phone Bans in Schools

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $254 billion state budget for the 2026 fiscal year on Monday, which includes a record-setting investment in education, as well as a new plan to remove cell phones from the classroom beginning in September.

According to sources, the budget includes a state record $37 billion investment in education, as well as a new plan to address the growing concern of cell phone distractions in school.

Gov. Hochul's "Bell to Bell" Proposal

On Monday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul addressed the need to remove cell phones from the classroom and said that a new “bell-to-bell” plan will be implemented beginning in September.

Sources indicate that a general agreement has been reached, but the legislature still needs to vote on the budget bills. Hochul has not ruled out the potential for future changes.

“From parents and teachers, to social justice and law enforcement leaders, New Yorkers agree that our young people succeed when they’re learning and growing, not clicking and scrolling,” Governor Hochul said.

“Using the insights from my statewide listening tour, this comprehensive proposal to restrict smartphone use in schools will ensure that New York’s statewide standard for distraction-free learning delivers the best results for our kids and educators,” the Gov. added.

Standard for Distraction-Free Schooling

“All public schools will implement policies to free students from smartphones and other devices,” said Hochul. “We need classrooms where young minds can flourish, and that means eliminating once and for all the digital distraction that steals our kids’ attention.”

Governor Hochul’s legislative proposal to create a statewide standard for distraction-free schools in New York covers requirements and details, including:

No unsanctioned use of smartphones and other internet-enabled personal devices on school grounds in K-12 schools for the entire school day, including classroom time and other settings like lunch and study hall periods.

Allows schools to develop their plans for storing smartphones during the day, giving administrators and teachers the flexibility to do what works best for their buildings and students.

Proposes $13.5 million in funding to be made available for schools that need assistance in purchasing storage solutions to help them go distraction-free.

Requires schools to provide parents with a means of contacting their children during the day if needed.

Hochul said that removing cell phones could help improve students' mental health. “We are protecting them from addictive technology designed to hijack their attention. Cell phones have dragged too many of our kids into dark places."

