Big plans are brewing just off the Northway, and it could mean more jobs and growth for Saratoga County.

Changes are coming for Coca-Cola in the Capital Region. The company is closing its longtime Colonie warehouse and moving north to Halfmoon. That means more than 140 full-time jobs are heading to Saratoga County.

The old Warehouse Row site has been around for decades, but it’s just too small. With limited space and only a few loading docks, it can’t keep up with the demand.

The new plan? A much bigger, state-of-the-art distribution center on Liebich Lane, right between Exits 9 and 10 of the Northway. If you’ve driven past the Sysco building, you know the area.

According to the Albany Business Review, this new spot will run almost nonstop, helping move Coca-Cola products across the region. The company also expects to add even more jobs in the next few years. Considering that about a third of their current workers already live in Saratoga County, the move makes sense.

Scannell Properties, the developer on the project, is asking for local tax breaks to help get the build rolling. In exchange, the site would generate a lot more in taxes than it does now.

Plus, the construction alone is expected to bring around 90 temporary jobs to the area. Not a bad boost for the local economy.

The project still needs approvals, but if everything lines up, shovels could be in the ground by the end of the year. The new facility is expected to open in 2027.