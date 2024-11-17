New Dazzling Christmas Light Display Set To Debut In Lake George

You can add another new destination this Christmas to check out some stunning Christmas light displays and more!

This is going to be a great season to get out and see the lights! Fresh off the news of brand new drive-thru Christmas light displays in Altamont and Gloversville, we now have another lighted holiday experience arriving in the area.

Lake George Set To Announce New Christmas Light Display

The Village of Lake George revealed in a press release today 'Lights on the Lake' will be arriving Thanksgiving weekend on November 30. They are calling the new holiday tradition a "...dazzling outdoor lights display, featuring spectacular winter scenes and holiday-themed decor, will transform Lake George’s lakeside into a wonderland of lights, joy, and cheer."

All the details on the new display will be announced this coming Tuesday, November 19th at 11 am at Charles R. Wood Park.

