New Albany Burger & Chicken Joint Announces Late Summer Opening

A popular Albany restaurant is expanding with a new eatery specializing in smash burgers and fried chicken sandwiches.

When it comes to comfort food, it does not get much better than a great burger or fried chicken sandwich. Throw in some crispy french fries, and you have a tasty meal that will satisfy any appetite.

We've all got our favorites in the Capital Region, like Illusive in Rensselaer for a great burger or The Nest in Schenectady for a prime-time chicken sandwich (You can see more of our Capital Region favorites listed below). Now, a new Albany eatery is getting ready to enter the best burger and fried chicken sandwich discussion!

Restaurant 605 In Albany Is Branching Out

Restaurant 605, a popular eatery on New Scotland Avenue, announced on its Facebook page this week it is branching out with another new eatery called 605Smash that will specialize in "...the best smash burgers and fried chicken sandwiches in the 518." The new menu is up online and literally lists 3 main options: cheeseburger, double cheeseburger, and a fried chicken sandwich along with french fry side options.

According to a Times Union report, owners Gabe Moya and fiance Cory Winne decided to open the burger & chicken sandwich-centered eatery based on those items being so popular at Restaurant 605, which serves a more extensive menu, of sandwiches, tacos, and sides.

Owners say 605 Smash will be located at 560 Madison Avenue with a target opening at the end of the summer.

Check out some other great Capital Region burgers and chicken sandwiches in the tasty list below!

