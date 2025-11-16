Here in New York State, we are celebrating National Recycling Week, and it is a great reminder to take a fresh look at what we are tossing into our bins.

Most of us feel pretty confident when we roll the recycling bin to the curb. Paper goes in. Bottles and cans go in. Cardboard goes in. Easy enough.

But there are still a lot of items that people slip into recycling that absolutely do not belong there. Some of them are even considered illegal to put in the bin in New York.

That might sound dramatic, but it is true. When the wrong items show up in the recycling stream, it can stop the entire process. Machines can break. Workers can get hurt. Whole truckloads of good recycling can end up in the landfill because one bad item contaminated everything. No one wants that. Not the workers. Not the towns. And definitely not the environment.

National Recycling Week gives us a chance to slow down and reset. Instead of guessing about those questionable items, take a minute to check your local guidelines.

Every community in New York has slightly different rules, and it never hurts to double-check. Many towns offer drop-off spots for things that need special handling, and some stores will accept the items that should never go in the bin.

This week is all about doing a little better. Creating a small basket or corner in your house for items that need special disposal can make a big difference. Cleaner recycling means less waste and a healthier New York for all of us.

Here are ten things that should never end up in your recycling bin.