Music Superstar Justin Timberlake Arrested in New York State

Justin Timberlake, Arrested in New York

According to sources, Justin Timberlake, one of the music industry's most successful and talented singers, songwriters, and performers, was allegedly arrested in New York early Tuesday morning. "We're told a release is forthcoming that'll shed more light on the situation -- but sources with direct knowledge tell us this pertains to a traffic violation and all signs point to driving while intoxicated." TMZ

TMZ is reporting that Timberlake was allegedly arrested for a DWI by Sag Harbor police just after midnight on Tuesday morning. According to the report, Justin allegedly "went to meet friends at a hotel Monday night in Sag Harbor for dinner."

TMZ states that upon leaving the restaurant, he was stopped by the Sag Harbor Police Department on his way back to the hotel he was staying at.

According to TMZ, Timberlake was pulled over "almost immediately after he took the wheel" in Sag Harbor, a village in Suffolk County on eastern Long Island, about four hours southwest of Albany.

Details Are a Bit Sketchy

The details are a bit sketchy now, and the only confirmed information is that JT was cited for an undisclosed traffic violation. But according to TMZ, police don't bring people into custody unless it's a relatively serious offense, so the allegations are that it was a DWI.

Prince of Pop Dabbled in Country, Too

Timberlake, often referred to as the "Prince of Pop," was born and raised in Tennessee and is regarded as one of the most influential entertainers of his generation.

He has won ten Grammy Awards, four Primetime Emmy Awards, three Brit Awards, nine Billboard Music Awards, the Contemporary Icon Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and MTV's Michael Jackson Vanguard Award.

His career blew up as a member of the boyband *NSYNC, but as a solo act, Timberlake has sold over 88 million records, making him one of the best-selling music artists in the world.

In 2015, Timberlake showed off his country music chops when he and Chris Stapleton performed "Tennesee Whiskey" at the CMA Awards as a duet with Justin Timberlake. This performance was described as the best "moment of the night by music writers."

