Travel Experts Name Renowned Upstate Park Most Beautiful Place In NY
One of New York's most beautiful and iconic state parks has been named the most beautiful place in the Empire State.
There is no shortage of natural beauty in New York. We have vast natural wonders like the Adirondacks and Catskills, stunning destinations like Niagara Falls and Thatcher Park, as well as what seems like an infinite list of stunning lake, river, and oceanfront locations. But according to travel gurus, one natural wonder rises above them all as the most beautiful place in the state.
Conde Nast Traveler Names Most Beautiful Place In Every State
The travel experts at Conde Nast Traveler magazine have put together the ultimate American road trip of sorts by naming the must-see sight in every state. In Vermont? It's Jenne Farm resting in the beautiful bucolic rolling hills of Reading. In Massachusetts? But of course it is the Berkshires!
So what is the Conde Nast most beautiful place in New York?
It is the Grand Canyon of the East - Letchworth State Park! Featuring 3 stunning waterfalls and towering cliffs, this Genesee River gem offers some of the most stunning views anywhere in the United States.
Conde Nast says "New York’s Greater Niagara area has some seriously beautiful spots outside of the Falls—most notably Letchworth State Park, aka “the Grand Canyon of the East." Whether you experience the park from a hot air balloon or the 66 miles of surrounding hiking trails, do try to plan your visit during prime leaf-peeping season."
You can check out the full list of Conde Nast Traveler's most beautiful places in every state here.
Take A Stunning Birds Drone Tour Of Cohoes Falls & Capital Region Landmarks
Gallery Credit: Drone Shot Media
Breathtaking Views of Niagara Falls-Named One of The Most Beautiful Waterfalls in the World
Gallery Credit: Unsplash