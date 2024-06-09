More Violence, Aggression Near Washington Park in Albany (VIDEO)

It hasn't been a great week if you're a business, a patron, an innocent bystander, or, in this case, a window near the corner of Madison and Lark in Downtown Ave.

The high-traffic area near Washington Park, which features many popular restaurants, bars, shops, and a Ben and Jerry's, had its second violent outburst in less than a week, also caught on video.

Violence in Albany New York near Lark Street and Madison Ave, Upstate New York News, 518news, 518news, Albany New York Crime is Up The area near Madison Ave and Lark Street in Albany, where two violent outbursts have shaken the Washington Park neighborhood in less than one week. Photo: Google Maps loading...

According to a report and video from NewsChannel 13, police arrested a man (seen in the video below) who threw a garbage can lid at Albany's Lark Tavern window on Sunday.

The report states that on Wednesday morning, Albany Police arrested Aaron Wooley, 33, who allegedly broke the window around 8:40 Sunday evening.

Wooley, who is homeless, was charged with one count of second-degree criminal mischief and sent to Albany County Jail.

Homeless Man Throws Garbage Lid at Window of Lark Tavern

It was the second incident in less than a week, and both were caught on video in the same area of Albany.

According to reports, on May 29th, around 6:35 p.m., police responded to Shogun Café on Madison Avenue following reports of an assault.

According to reports, Healey ran up a bill while eating at the popular Albany sushi restaurant and tried to leave without paying. In doing so, Healey allegedly "punched a 49-year-old employee of the restaurant multiple times in the face who had tried to intervene, knocking the man unconscious."

The victim was tended to by first responders before being taken to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries. The man who was struck is currently in a coma, according to NewsChannel 13.

Man's Violent Outburst Puts Victim In Coma

We found this video on Instagram. In it, you can see Healey striking a man and then attempting to go after him again. This was after he allegedly attacked another man so violently that he put him in a coma.

The 20 Worst Places To Live In New York [RANKED] The experts at Money Inc. have compiled their annual rankings of the worst place to live in New York for 2023 based on safety, quality of schools, the strength of local job markets, and leisure/entertainment. When you put that all together, Money Inc. says there are 20 New York cities and towns to stay away from. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff