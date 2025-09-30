Human Remains Found in Albany Backyard

Authorities in Albany are investigating a shocking situation after two sets of human remains were discovered in the backyard of a home where an elderly couple hadn’t been seen in years.

Investigators have spent the past three days at 6 Crestwood Court in Albany, which sources indicate is the property once occupied by Franz and Theresia Kraus.

Elderly Couple Disappeared in 2017

Neighbors say the couple, who would now be 92 and 83, suddenly disappeared around 2017.

A Google Maps image of the home, taken in July 2025, shows that the front of the house was largely obscured from view by overgrown shrubbery and large trees.

Despite their absence, Social Security payments continued to be deposited into their bank accounts for years, according to a report from the Times Union.

The case began as a financial crimes investigation, but quickly escalated when police searching the property unearthed human remains. The first body was recovered on Wednesday afternoon, and a second set was removed on Thursday morning, according to sources.

Police, the Albany County District Attorney’s Office, and a coroner have all been on scene, with investigators using excavators, shovels, and hand tools to search both the backyard and the basement for signs of foul play.

Focus of the Investigation

The couple’s son, 53-year-old Lorenz F. Kraus, is a focus of the investigation, accused of accessing his parents’ bank accounts and writing checks long after they vanished. Neighbors told reporters he occasionally stopped by the property over the years to maintain it.

Officials have not yet confirmed whether this has become a homicide investigation, but law enforcement sources now believe that the couple is deceased. The sidewalks near the home have been taped off, and the property remains a crime scene.

Police say more details are expected to be released later on Thursday, and we'll update this story if we receive further information.

