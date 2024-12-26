New Details About Upstate New York Murder

State Police have updated the public about the recent tragedy where the bodies of two women were discovered after a suspicious house fire in Upstate New York.

State Police in New York have identified the bodies of two women - a mother and daughter - and arrested a registered sex offender who is accused of killing them both.

Timeline of Events

According to a press release from the NYSP, on December 12, 2024, at approximately 8:30 p.m., New York State Police members were informed of two missing females.

During the active investigation, on December 15, 2024, State Police members were informed of a fire at 2 Birch Street in Plattsburgh (160 miles north of Albany), the residence of the two missing women, according to the NYSP.

On December 16, 2024, New York State Police members actively searched surrounding areas, leading them to locate human remains. The State Police say they are executing multiple search warrants and are processing the scenes to gather evidence.

Who Were the Women?

According to the New York State Police, autopsies performed at Glens Falls Hospital determined the cause and manner of death, and the two deceased females were identified as Miranda R. Wade, age 42, of Plattsburgh, NY, and Karen A. Lindsay, age 64, of Plattsburgh, NY.

They determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head for Miranda Wade and strangulation for Karen Lindsay. The manner of death was ruled a homicide for both women, according to the NYSP.

mom and daughter murdered in Upstate New York, 518-news, 518news Miranda R. Wade, age 42, of Plattsburgh, NY, and Karen A. Lindsay, age 64, of Plattsburgh, NY, were both murdered. An upstate New York sex offender has been charged with murder. Photo: SunCommunityNews.com loading...

What We Know About the Suspect

According to NBC5, Joe Hewitt, reportedly the boyfriend of one of the women at the home, was arrested on Sunday on a charge of tampering with evidence.

A report by the NYSP says that Joe W. Hewett, age 50, of Plattsburgh, NY, is being charged with (1 count) of Murder in the 1st degree and (2 counts) of Murder in the 2nd degree.

Joe Hewett, Plattsburgh, is accused of murdering two women who had been reported missing by the NYSP. Hewett, a registered sex offender, was remanded to Clinton County jail without bail. Photo: HomeFacts.com Joe Hewett, Plattsburgh, is accused of murdering two women who had been reported missing by the NYSP. Hewett, a registered sex offender, was remanded to Clinton County jail without bail. Photo: HomeFacts.com loading...

A Joe Hewitt, with an address of 2 Birch Street in Plattsburgh, is listed as a registered sex offender on the National Sex Offender Registry, according to the news station.

State Police advise that they think this is an isolated incident and that there is no immediate threat to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call State Police at 518-873-2776.

