Missing 29-Year-Old in Upstate New York; Police Asking for Info

Photo: Amherst Police Department, Canva, Google Maps

Police in New York are looking for a missing 29-year-old woman who was last seen on Saturday in a residential neighborhood in the western portion of Upstate New York.

Ransom Oaks Drive in Amherst, where Leah Bellitto was last seen on Saturday. If anyone has any info on her disappearance,  contact the Amherst Police Department at 716-689-1311.Photo: Google Maps
Police in Amherst, New York (about 4 hours northwest of Albany) are searching for a woman who they say was last seen on Saturday in a residential neighborhood on foot.

On Monday, the Amherst Police Department posted this to their Facebook page:

The Amherst Police are looking for a missing 29-year-old Amherst resident. Leah Bellitto was last seen by family on 2/8/25 at 0915 PM in the Ransom Oaks neighborhood of Amherst on foot. She may be wearing a black long sleeve shirt and black pajama pants and a small blue flower-pattern backpack.

Police didn't say where she may be going or if she intended to meet up with anyone. If we get more details from the police, we'll pass them along.

Leah Bellitto went missing in Upstate New York over the weekend, and police in Amherst are hoping that someone has seen her. Photo: Amherst New York Police Department
If anyone has any information or locates Leah Bellitto, contact the Amherst Police Department at 716-689-1311.

  • Name: Leah Bellitto
  • Age: 29
  • Race and Gender:  White Female
  • Height: 5' 6"
  • Weight: 135 lbs
  • Hair and Eye Color: Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • She was last seen in East Amherst

