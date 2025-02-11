Missing 29-Year-Old in Upstate New York; Police Asking for Info

Police in New York are looking for a missing 29-year-old woman who was last seen on Saturday in a residential neighborhood in the western portion of Upstate New York.

Police in Amherst, New York (about 4 hours northwest of Albany) are searching for a woman who they say was last seen on Saturday in a residential neighborhood on foot.

On Monday, the Amherst Police Department posted this to their Facebook page:

The Amherst Police are looking for a missing 29-year-old Amherst resident. Leah Bellitto was last seen by family on 2/8/25 at 0915 PM in the Ransom Oaks neighborhood of Amherst on foot. She may be wearing a black long sleeve shirt and black pajama pants and a small blue flower-pattern backpack.

Police didn't say where she may be going or if she intended to meet up with anyone. If we get more details from the police, we'll pass them along.

If anyone has any information or locates Leah Bellitto, contact the Amherst Police Department at 716-689-1311.

Name: Leah Bellitto

Age: 29

Race and Gender: White Female

Height: 5' 6"

Weight: 135 lbs

Hair and Eye Color: Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

She was last seen in East Amherst

