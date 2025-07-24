Here we go again. This time, scammers are targeting military families. Here's what you need to know.

State officials are warning military members and their families to be on alert. Scammers are going after their community more than ever. Last year, veterans and service members lost around $584 million to fraud.

The New York Department of State notes that the military is often targeted due to its steady pay, frequent moves, and a strong sense of trust within the community.

In 2024, there were nearly 100,000 fraud reports from military members. The most common scams involve impostors, online shopping, and fake investment opportunities.

This warning comes during Military Consumer Protection Month. Secretary of State Walter Mosley said service members and their families should never be targets because of their sacrifice.

One popular scam involves someone pretending to be from Defense Finance and Accounting Services. They may call, email, or text, saying there’s a computer issue, and ask for login information. Or they send fake links to steal passwords. Real agencies will never ask for this kind of personal information.

To help protect your identity, place an Active Duty Alert on your credit report. It makes lenders confirm your identity before opening new accounts. It also stops credit and insurance offers for two years.

You only need to contact one credit bureau, such as Equifax, Experian, or TransUnion, and they will notify the others.

If something feels off, trust your instincts. Report scams or get help at dos.ny.gov/consumerprotection. You can also reach the Division of Consumer Protection on social media.

Stay alert and protect yourself and your military family.