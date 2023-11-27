Men Caught On Video Poaching a Deer In New York – Do You Recognize Them?
Deer Shot and Killed in Front of Someone's House
The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a pair of men who are accused of poaching a deer that they say was shot and killed in the front yard of someone's residence.
The photos provided by police don't give a clear view of the assailants, but the vehicle may be easy to spot. If you think you know the person(s) responsible, the police would like to hear from you.
On Nov. 22, Officers responded to a home in the Town of Lexington in search of a deer taken illegally in the front yard of another residence. Fortunately, no one was home at the time of the shooting, but the poaching incident was captured on a doorbell camera.- NYS DEC
Incident in Green County, NY
According to the NYS DEC, Environmental Conservation Police (ECOs) are asking for your help in identifying the vehicle and subjects involved in a deer poaching incident in Greene County.
The report states that on November 22, police in the Town of Lexington, NY (about an hour and ten minutes southwest of Albany) were called to a home after a deer was shot and killed in front of their residence.
What's the Penalty for Poaching in NYS?
According to NYS, if convicted, the person(s) responsible could face imprisonment and a fine of not less than five hundred dollars not more than two thousand dollars.
According to the Environmental Conservation Law, New York "does not allow hunters to enter private property without permission."
Trespassing is illegal even on unposted property and if you are asked to leave a property (posted or not) by the landowner, occupant, or authorized person, must do so immediately.
If a hunter wounds a game, they must obtain permission from the landowner prior to accessing the land in pursuit of the wounded game - which the two men allegedly did not do.
See Photos Below
- The images provided by the police show a blurred-out deer carcass where the animal was shot, as well as two men in dark clothes - one of whom is wearing a yellow hat.
- The men appear to be middle-aged, perhaps in the 50's or 60's.
- The vehicle is a black Chevy Silverado, with some stickers on the back.
- Any information related to this complaint should be sent to: ECO Palmateer: at 518-478-1698 or ECO Smith: at 518-703-3529
- NYS 24-hour ECO dispatch line: 518-408-5852.
- All callers may remain anonymous
