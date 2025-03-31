Massive Discount Chain Closing Almost 100 Stores: What About New York?

Another big retail chain has announced plans to close a small portion of its stores nationwide.

There have been a sea of recent retail closing announcements from retail giants like JOANN, Big Lots, and Advance Auto Parts. Many of which have been related to bankruptcy proceedings and major financial restructuring plans. But even when times are good, major chains always look to improve performance and financial health. That seems to be the case with a massive discount retail chain.

Dollar General Cuts Financial Outlook Amid Current Economic Climate Getty Images loading...

Dollar General Announces Plan To Close Stores

According to a report from USA Today, Dollar General announced during an earnings call last week its plan to close 96 Dollar General stores nationwide along with 45 Popshelf locations in the first quarter of 2025. CEO Todd Vasos said the closing plan "...was appropriate to further strengthen the foundation of our business." The locations closing represent 1 percent of stores nationwide. According to Dollar General, they operate over 20,000 stores in the US.

What Will These Closings Mean For New York?

At this point, USA Today says a specific list of closings has not been revealed. According to Statista, Dollar General currently operates 597 stores in the state of New York. According to its website, Popshelf currently does not operate any stores in the Empire State.

Based on the sheer number of stores nationwide and in New York, and the small percentage of locations closing, hopefully, the impact here in the state of New York is minimal on our local Dollar Tree locations.

