Some slither, others creep and crawl, and their ominous presence is usually felt before it is seen!

But that's part of the mystery and curiosity of lizards, dinosaurs, crocodiles, turtles, and snakes—all of whom belong to the ancient and stout class of animals known as reptiles.

The Capital District Retile Expo

The Fall Capital District Reptile Expo is on Sunday, September 22nd, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. "VIP admission" starts at 9 a.m. at the Albany Capital Center in downtown Albany.

​The Capital District Reptile Expo is an incredible 84,000 sq. feet

Over 160 vendor tables of exotic pets, enclosures, and supplies

Hands-on education area with zoologists and other experts

Family fun area with music, fun activities, and educational items

Great food & ice cream are available

"Our mission is to offer attendees the opportunity to buy high-quality animals and a great selection of supplies from local breeders and industry leaders! Experience hands-on education about these animals with zoologists and professional educators! Have a great time with a group of local people that have similar interests!" Capital District Reptile Expo

Here's What You Need to Know About Prices and Admission

New this year is VIP Admission for $25 per adult (ages 13+) and $15 per child (ages 6-12); children under age 6 are free.

A VIP adult must accompany all VIP children. Each VIP ticket includes admission to the Expo at 9 am for an extra early shopping hour.

VIP tickets are presale only, and availability is limited. Event organizers say they will sell out.

General Admission begins at 10 a.m. and is $10 for adults (13+), $5 for Children (6-12), and free for children under 6.

Additional information is available on Facebook @CapitalDistrictReptileExpo or their website at www.CapitalDistrictReptileExpo.com.

