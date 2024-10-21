Man Who Hit Cop with Car in Upstate New York Found 3 Years Later

Violent Man With Criminal History in Upstate New York, Arrested

A violent man who was on the run and wanted by US Marshals was finally arrested this week in Michigan, nearly 3.5 years after he allegedly assaulted a police officer with his vehicle in Upstate New York.

The U.S. Marshals Service says information from the public led to the arrest of Benjamin Chapman on Wednesday after evading police for a litany of crimes, including allegedly striking a police officer in Ulster, New York (about an hour south of Albany) with his vehicle on March 20, 2021.

Chapman's Luck Ran Out

Chapman, who has been evading law enforcement for years, was arrested on Wednesday in Lambertville, Michigan after police say the 32-year-old fled a traffic stop.

The arrest came just a few days after the US Marshals Service posted a $5000 bounty on anyone with information about him, and Marshals said public information led to his arrest.

Chapman was wanted in New York for assault, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, obstructing a government officer, and fleeing an officer.

Benjamin Chapman, a violent offender with a criminal history in Upstate New York, was arrested in Michigan on Wednesday. Photo: US Marshals.

Chapman Broke Into Home Before Being Arrested

According to the press release, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office conducted the traffic stop in southeast Michigan on Wednesday. Chapman was inside the vehicle, but according to the authorities, he left from the passenger seat on foot, and officers pursued him, deploying an ineffective taser.

While trying to evade officers on Wednesday, Marshals say Chapman broke into a home in Lambertville, Michigan, and he was arrested without further incident. Police say they seized Chapman's firearm during the traffic stop.

