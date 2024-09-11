Man Kills Pregnant Wife, Injures Their Young Kids in Upstate New York

Pregnant Mom Murdered by Husband

A horrible story out of Upstate New York has many wondering how this can happen: a pregnant wife was murdered by her husband last week, and their two young kids were stabbed at the hands of the father.

Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim, as well as the community where this unfortunate crime took place.

According to the New York State Police, Samantha Garnier was pregnant with their couple's third child when she was stabbed to death by her husband, 32-year-old Drew Garnier, who is originally from Lake Grove, New York, a village on Long Island, about three and half hours south of Albany.

Samantha Garnier Photo: Facebook Samantha Garnier Photo: Facebook loading...

While the alleged killer is originally from Long Island, the incident happened in Masonville, New York, which is about an hour and forty minutes southwest of Albany.

man kills pregnant wife in Upstate New York, man kills wife, injures their two kids, man stabs wife and kids in Upstate New York, 518-news, 518news Photo: Google Maps loading...

What Happened?

Police say on Wednesday, September 4th, at approximately 11:29 p.m., New York State Police responded to a residence on Houck Road in Masonville for a reported domestic dispute and that Samantha Garnier was five months pregnant at the time of her death.

While State Police haven't disclosed much information that led up to the incident, we do know that the children, aged 6 and 9, and, according to police, are expected to make a full recovery.

Samantha was said to be inside the home when police arrived, and she was flown to an Upstate New York hospital, where sadly, she succumbed to her injuries.

Drew Garnier Photo: NYSP Drew Garnier Photo: NYSP loading...

According to the report from NYSP, Drew J. Garnier, age 32, of Masonville, NY, was charged with the class “A-I” felony of Murder in the second degree and two counts of attempted Murder in the second degree.

Emotional Facebook Post From a Close Friend

As you may imagine, friends, family, and loved ones have taken to social media to express condolences or share memories about their time with Samantha. One such post is from a friend named Marilyn, who has known the victim for years.

13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- September 2024 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 9/01/2024:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler