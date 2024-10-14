Man in Albany New York Suffers Horrific Death at Hands of Several Dogs

Man Dies in Dog Attack

A man in Upstate New York suffered one of the worst ways to die imaginable after he was attacked by a pack of dogs in the back of a business on Central Ave. According to the Albany Police, upon arriving, first responders tried to help the man while firing at the dog, but sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime scene photo shows the area roped off where police say a man died after a vicious dog attack.

"On Wednesday...at around 5:55 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Central Avenue for reports of a male being attacked by several dogs. Upon arrival, they observed the dogs fatally attacking the man, and in an attempt to stop the attack, one of the responding officers discharged his duty weapon, striking at least one dog." Albany Police Department Facebook

Police Tried to Stop the Attack

The Albany Police Department said the harrowing incident happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Central Ave in Albany. The report by the police states that upon arrival, police saw the dogs fatally attacking the man, and in an attempt to save his life, they fired at the dog and struck at least one of them.

Where in Albany Did this Happen?

Albany Police didn't specify where the incident happened and have not publicly announced the man's name. They stated that the investigation remains active and ongoing and that more information will be released as it becomes available.

However, some Albany residents posted pictures and information on Facebook. One post claimed that the attack happened at the back of a business near Central Avenue near N. Main St. One of the comments came from someone who claimed to have some intel from the Albany PD who said: "the victim was a homeless man who tried to enter someone's backyard and got attacked by pit bulls."

The 500 block of Central Ave in Albany where police say dogs mauled a man to death.

