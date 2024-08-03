Man Bitten by Rattler in Upstate New York

A man in Upstate New York was bit while trying to help a rattlesnake cross the road. Sadly, he went into a coma, and though he's out of it now, he remains intubated.

According to sources, Joseph Ricciardella from Connecticut was trying to be a Good Samaritan. Going against wildlife experts' better judgment, he decided to help a rattlesnake cross the road. He stopped his car and assisted, hoping it wouldn't get run over by other cars on the road.

Man bit by rattlesnake in Upstate New York goes into coma, CT man bit by rattlesnake in Upstate New York, 518-news, 518news Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

"Threw a Shirt Over It and Tried to Pick It Up."

According to sources, Brittany Hilmeyer, his girlfriend and the mother of his daughter, says that he "threw a shirt over it and tried to pick it up." In doing so, Ricciardella was bitten by the snake.

"But it doesn't surprise me in the same sense because he kind of always did that. If he saw an animal on the side of the road or in the road, he would try to stop and get them out of the road." - Brittany Hilmeyer

After the rattlesnake bit him, Ricciardella immediately began driving himself to the hospital and called his girlfriend. "His voice sounded odd," she said, "like Donald Duck."

Sources say that Ricciardella, 45, "went into cardiac arrest, was resuscitated, and was later placed into a medically induced coma" after being flown to a hospital in Hartford, CT.

Doctors were able to bring him out of the coma on Tuesday, but he remained intubated and sedated because of swelling from the venom.

Timber Rattlesnake, Crotalus Horridus Horridus Suljo loading...

Where in Upstate New York was He Bit?

Where Ricciardella was when they encountered the snake is unknown now, and that's because, according to his girlfriend, he hasn't been able to speak to family or friends in detail.

“It's crazy," she told reporters. "It’s something you would never think would happen,”

Joseph Ricciardella's family has set up a GoFundMe page that has raised nearly 10,000 in just a few days to pay his medical bills.

Joseph Ricciardella, pictured here with his daughter, was recently bit by a rattlesnake in Upstate New York after trying to help it cross the road. Photo: GoFundMe Joseph Ricciardella, pictured here with his daughter, was recently bit by a rattlesnake in Upstate New York after trying to help it cross the road. Photo: GoFundMe loading...

Are Timber Rattlesnakes Deadly?

Yes, a timber rattlesnake's bite can be deadly to a human, but bites are rare. Timber rattlesnakes are venomous pit vipers native to eastern North America, and while bites are rare, their venom is potent enough to kill a person, and up to 10% of untreated victims may die. However, less than 1 in 600 rattlesnake bites are fatal, and about 33% don't inject venom. Even if venom isn't injected, you should always seek treatment.

What to Do if You Encounter One

According to the NYS DEC, Do not panic! Keep a safe distance of 6ft or more away. Let them move along on their own. Do not kill or collect the individual. Timber rattlesnakes are not aggressive unless provoked.

If you are bitten accidentally, seek medical attention immediately or call 911. To report sightings or ask questions, contact your Regional Wildlife Office.

Be On The Lookout For These Three Venomous Snakes In New York