Man Accused Of Terrorizing CT Family is Found In Upstate New York

A man who was wanted for allegedly terrorizing a Connecticut family back in October was found by US Marshals a month and a half later camped out in Upstate New York.

Man Entered Home Despite Order of Protection

Police in Norwalk, CT, say Christian Chavez-Sosa, 31 years old, of 23 Ryan Ave in Norwalk, CT, broke into his victim's home back on October 30th.

Police allege that Chavez-Sosa entered despite a protective order and first destroyed items inside the house, only to leave so he could come back to terrorize his victim and a child who were inside the home at the time.

"He strangled the victim as they laid in bed with their (victim’s) child. This caused them to lose their breath and was only stopped when someone entered the room causing an interruption." Norwalk Police

CT man wanted for terrorizing a family arrested in Upstate New York, man found in Gloversville New York, 518-news, 518news, man wanted for stalking in CT found in Gloversville NY Christian Chavez-Sosa was arrested in Gloversville, NY, by the US Marshals last week. He's wanted in connection with a harrowing incident back in October. Photo: WSFB.com/Norwalk Police loading...

Alleged Attacker Tried to Strangle His Victim

According to the police report, Chavez-Sosa allegedly returned to the home "only to terrorize the victim again."

The police report says that once Chavez-Sosa was back in the home, he got up on the bed and began strangling the victim while their child was on the bed with them.

Norwalk Police say that the victim started to lose their breath, and the attacker only stopped when someone entered the room, causing an interruption, and that's when Chavez-Sosa fled the residence.

Then, on November 4th, he followed and harassed that same victim and made obscene gestures from his vehicle, once again violating the no-contact order of protection, police in Norwalk said.

Police say that Chavez-Sosa left Norwalk, CT, for Upstate New York, where US Marshals found him in Gloversville, NY, about 3 hours north of the alleged crime. Photo: Google Maps Screenshot Police say that Chavez-Sosa left Norwalk, CT, for Upstate New York, where US Marshals found him in Gloversville, NY, about 3 hours north of the alleged crime. Photo: Google Maps Screenshot loading...

Arrested in Upstate New York

Police didn't say where he was hiding or who, if anyone, was trying to hide him. Still, US Marshals ultimately located and arrested Chavez-Sosa in Gloversville on December 16th and formally charged on December 20th.

He faces Home Invasion, Strangulation, (3) Violation of Protective Order, and Burglary in the First Degree.

