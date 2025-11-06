On the night of November 4th, 2025, New York City made history by electing Zohran Mamdani as the 111th Mayor of New York City. Despite just being a city election, the night drew headlines worldwide, as Mamdani is just about the opposite of every politician we've grown accustomed to.

Mamdani's position is a radical one, hoping to change almost every aspect of America's most important city, but how will those positions affect the state's Capital up north?

Get our free mobile app

Mamdani Needs the Capital

Sure, Mamdani won by convincing New Yorkers of his plans to change the city: Universal Free Childcare, Free Busses, and Freezing Rent for Low Income Households; but those changes don't come easy. He'll have to convince Governor Hochul and the state lawmakers stationed in Albany for the billions of dollars he needs to make these dreams a reality.

Zohran Mamdani and Gov. Kathy Hochul together at a press conference Photo by Andres Kudacki/Getty Images loading...

Unfortunately for Mamdani, those dollars won't come easy. Governor Hochul has been adamant that she is against increasing income taxes for New Yorkers to raise the funds, making Mamdani's fight for a better New York even more difficult.

How Mamdani's Win Could Change the Capital Region

Many of Mamdani's policies could soon be adopted in the Capital Region, with Universal Childcare being at the top of the list. Governor Hochul has already stated her interest in the program, but doesn't hold the same urgency as Zohran.

Mamdani and his wife at a rally Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images loading...

The biggest change we could see is a rise in the Democratic Socialists of America, who were instrumental into getting Mamdani elected. They've worked tirelessly for years, and are now beginning to see more and more adopting their cause, including dozens of lawmakers in the Capital. Mamdani's policies directly influence the DSA, who are running on raising taxes for the wealthy, and cutting costs for the less fortunate.

No one is sure how far this victory will reach, but just one day after Mamdani's ascent to the New York City Mayor, ripples can already be felt in the state's Capital Region, and beyond.

Look at The Dazzling Greenwich Holiday Lighted Tractor Parade Through the Years Take a look at this amazing holiday tradition. This is the Greenwich Holiday Lighted Tractor Parade. It started in 2013 for locals to decorate their tractors and parade through town displaying the spirit of the holidays. Gallery Credit: Greenwich Lighted Tractor Parade Facebook page; Greenwich Lighted Tractor Parade website

See All 64 Artists Who Ever Performed At GNA's Secret Star GNA's Secret Star Acoustic Jam concerts started back in 2013, and over the years, an impressive list of 64 Country stars have performed on the Secret Star stage at 21 total shows! As we get ready for the next installment, check them all out below! Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff