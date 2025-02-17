Another national retail chain has announced nationwide closures that will affect many New York locations.

2024 was not a good year for national chains. Chains like CVS, Red Lobster, LL Flooring, TGI Fridays, and many more all closed Capital Region and New York State locations.

That trend now seems to be continuing somewhat in 2025.

JOANN Fabrics & Crafts Store Announces Nationwide Closures

According to a News 10 WTEN report, fabric and craft retailer JOANN has announced plans to close 530 "underperforming stores" across the US. The retail giant claimed bankruptcy in January for the 2nd time in 12 months. Despite the mass closings, JOANN will still have several hundred stores that will remain open.

The News 10 story says the closing will occur "immediately" and will affect the following 24 New York stores, including 3 in the Capital Region:

Albany - 1440 Central Avenue

Amherst - 1551 Niagara Falls Boulevard

Amsterdam - 4908 State Highway 30

Blasdell - 3540 McKinley Parkway

Canandaigua - 3225 State Route 364

Clifton Park - 19 Clifton Country Road

Cortland - 162 Clinton Street

Fayetteville - 330 Town Center Drive

Horseheads - 1530 County Route 64

Hudson - 160 Fairview Avenue

Kingston - 1385 Ulster Avenue

Lakewood - 318 East Fairmount Avenue

Malone - 228 West Main Street

Middletown - 88 Dunning Road

Niagara Falls - 2429 Military Road

Olean - 2504B West Maine Street

Poughkeepsie - 2600 South Road

Rochester - 3333 West Henrietta Road

Rochester - 3042 Ridge Road West

Scarsdale - 965 Central Park Avenue

Watertown - 1283 Arsenal Street

West Babylon - 735 West Montauk Highway

Westbury - 153 580 Old Country Road

Williamsville - 4101 Transit Road