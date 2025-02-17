Major Retailer To Close Over 500 US Stores, Including 24 Across New York
Another national retail chain has announced nationwide closures that will affect many New York locations.
2024 was not a good year for national chains. Chains like CVS, Red Lobster, LL Flooring, TGI Fridays, and many more all closed Capital Region and New York State locations.
That trend now seems to be continuing somewhat in 2025.
JOANN Fabrics & Crafts Store Announces Nationwide Closures
According to a News 10 WTEN report, fabric and craft retailer JOANN has announced plans to close 530 "underperforming stores" across the US. The retail giant claimed bankruptcy in January for the 2nd time in 12 months. Despite the mass closings, JOANN will still have several hundred stores that will remain open.
The News 10 story says the closing will occur "immediately" and will affect the following 24 New York stores, including 3 in the Capital Region:
- Albany - 1440 Central Avenue
- Amherst - 1551 Niagara Falls Boulevard
- Amsterdam - 4908 State Highway 30
- Blasdell - 3540 McKinley Parkway
- Canandaigua - 3225 State Route 364
- Clifton Park - 19 Clifton Country Road
- Cortland - 162 Clinton Street
- Fayetteville - 330 Town Center Drive
- Horseheads - 1530 County Route 64
- Hudson - 160 Fairview Avenue
- Kingston - 1385 Ulster Avenue
- Lakewood - 318 East Fairmount Avenue
- Malone - 228 West Main Street
- Middletown - 88 Dunning Road
- Niagara Falls - 2429 Military Road
- Olean - 2504B West Maine Street
- Poughkeepsie - 2600 South Road
- Rochester - 3333 West Henrietta Road
- Rochester - 3042 Ridge Road West
- Scarsdale - 965 Central Park Avenue
- Watertown - 1283 Arsenal Street
- West Babylon - 735 West Montauk Highway
- Westbury - 153 580 Old Country Road
- Williamsville - 4101 Transit Road
