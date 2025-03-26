Major Discount Retailer Set to Open New Capital Region Store This April

It's time to reverse the news trend of stores closing as a huge discount fashion and home goods retailer is putting the finishing touches on a new location in the Capital Region.

Get our free mobile app

It has been a difficult stretch for national retailers, and we have been feeling the effects locally with many stores winding down operations. Just over the last few months, we learned retail chains like JOANN, Big Lots, Advance Auto Parts, and Dollar General will all be closing local Capital Region stores.

So it is refreshing to report the opposite: a massive national discount retail chain with numerous stores nationwide is getting ready to open a NEW LOCATION in the Capital Region.

Marshalls Announces Opening Of New Capital Region Store

Get ready to find some sweet deals on clothes, home goods, toys and more at the Cap[ital Region's newest Marshalls in Schoharie County.

According to a News 10 story, the new 22,500 square foot Marshalls store located in the Price Chopper Plaza at 145 Park Lane in Cobleskill will open on Thursday April 10th from 8 am to 10 pm. The new store will be open daily from 9:30 am to 9:30 pm and is expected to generate 60 full and part-time jobs according to the News 10 report.

According to the Marshalls website, this will be its 7th Capital Region location joining Amsterdam, Glenmont, Clifton Park, Latham, Albany, and Schenectady.