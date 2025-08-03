We are entering into the dog days of summer, and New York Lottery scratch-off jackpots are heating up. While you enjoy the last month of summer, you could be cashing in on those scratch-off games as high as ten million dollars.

Whether you choose a $5, $10, $20, or $30 ticket, the stakes are high and the jackpots are waiting.

Some of the biggest winners have come from right here in the Capital Region, and a lot of those lucky tickets have something in common: they were sold at Stewart’s Shops.

One of the most exciting wins happened this spring in St. Lawrence County. On Saturday, May 3rd, a $10 million ticket was sold at the Stewart’s on East Main Street in Canton. The winner hasn’t come forward yet, but the life-changing ticket has already drawn plenty of buzz.

Another standout win came earlier this year. A scratch-off sold at the Stewart’s Shop at 526 Route 20 in Sharon Springs, Schoharie County, ended up being worth $5,000 a week for life. That lucky ticket was sold on February 19th and instantly became one of the Capital Region’s biggest wins.

Want to try your luck? There are still million-dollar, three-million-dollar, five-million-dollar, and even ten-million-dollar tickets out there. Check these New York Lottery scratch-offs with the most jackpots left.