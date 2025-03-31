LOOK! Progress of $100Mil Albany International Airport Transformation

Albany International Airport is in the middle of a one hundred million dollar transformation. Even though it has been somewhat of a headache at times to fly in and out of the airport, they are making major changes and progress.

Check out this two-minute video of the construction projects at the Albany International Airport and the progress that has been made.

The video shows the progress of the new art gallery, the massive terminal expansion project, upgrades to the business center, the addition of a children's play area that is almost completed, a neurosensory room, and the rehabilitation of the concourse.

How Is the $100 Million Project Being Funded?

A sixty-million-dollar state grant was awarded to the expansion from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. The other forty million dollars was given through federal funding, according to the Albany Business Review.

Another important piece is the thirty-thousand-foot expansion that will give more room to the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint. This will be on the second floor. There will also be a larger greeting area for family and friends dropping off and picking up passengers.

