LOOK! Beautiful Log Cabin Mansion Overlooking Lake George Sold
This beautiful log cabin was built in 1941 on Diamond Point overlooking Lake George. It features stunning views of Lake George, a boat house deck, four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and gorgeous intricate woodwork throughout. This home is one of the priciest homes sold in May. It went for $3.8 million.
Sold! $4M Lake George Log Cabin Mansion With Stunning Views
Look at this beautifully crafted log cabin mansion built in 1941 on the Lake George waterfront. This is a 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath log home with 2 bonus rooms on Lake George. Enjoy stunning lake and mountain views, a luxury kitchen with custom cabinets, a cozy stone fireplace, and an Adirondack-inspired dining room. Relax on the grand patio, on the upper deck of the boathouse, or in the playhouse. This home is a dream and sold for nearly $4 million.
Gallery Credit: 2024 Global MLS