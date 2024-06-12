LOOK! Beautiful Log Cabin Mansion Overlooking Lake George Sold

LOOK! Beautiful Log Cabin Mansion Overlooking Lake George Sold

2024 Global MLS

This beautiful log cabin was built in 1941 on Diamond Point overlooking Lake George. It features stunning views of Lake George, a boat house deck, four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and gorgeous intricate woodwork throughout. This home is one of the priciest homes sold in May. It went for $3.8 million.

Sold! $4M Lake George Log Cabin Mansion With Stunning Views

Look at this beautifully crafted log cabin mansion built in 1941 on the Lake George waterfront. This is a 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath log home with 2 bonus rooms on Lake George. Enjoy stunning lake and mountain views, a luxury kitchen with custom cabinets, a cozy stone fireplace, and an Adirondack-inspired dining room. Relax on the grand patio, on the upper deck of the boathouse, or in the playhouse. This home is a dream and sold for nearly $4 million.

Gallery Credit: 2024 Global MLS

Filed Under: 518 News, lake george
Categories: News in New York

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM