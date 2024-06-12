LOOK! Beautiful Log Cabin Mansion Overlooking Lake George Sold

Look at this beautifully crafted log cabin mansion built in 1941 on the Lake George waterfront. This is a 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath log home with 2 bonus rooms on Lake George. Enjoy stunning lake and mountain views, a luxury kitchen with custom cabinets, a cozy stone fireplace, and an Adirondack-inspired dining room. Relax on the grand patio, on the upper deck of the boathouse, or in the playhouse. This home is a dream and sold for nearly $4 million.



