Legendary Capital Region Pub Closes After 51 Years In Business

A Capital Region favorite has officially wrapped up a legendary run of over half a century.

It is always tough to write about a local business closing, especially when it is beloved by so many. But in this case, while we are sad to see an iconic Capital Region pub and eatery close-up shop, the owners got to wrap things up their way.

Watervliet's Purple Pub Closes After 51 Years

You may recall last December The Purple Pub in Watervliet announced they were closing the pub and dining room, but would continue preparing food for takeout. Now after 9 months, the owners have decided to close the last remaining facet of the restaurant.

In a post to the Purple Pub Facebook page last week owners Greg & Butch Rentz wrote:

As you all know, we made the very difficult and emotional decision to close the doors to our restaurant back in December. And while we have had the pleasure serving you from our “to go” over the past nine months, we have decided to close the final chapter on the Purple Pub. These two old guys are finally ready to take a break…

The heartfelt Facebook post goes on to thank their loyal customers over the years, as well as all the staff who "... played a pivotal role in the Purple Pub’s success!"

In a separate post, the pub did post information on how to get reimbursed for any unused gift certificates by mailing requests by October 31, 2023.

