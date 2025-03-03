Legendary Breakfast Sandwich Returns To Restaurant Chain Across NY

Canva

One of the greatest breakfast sandwiches in the history of mankind is back for a limited time.

It is the most important meal of the day. And let's be honest, for most of us our FAVORITE meal of the day.

Nothing beats a loaded omelet, french toast, or a perfectly crafted breakfast sandwich! There is a reason diners serve breakfast all day long and well into the early morning hours for a late night grease fest!
'Cult Favorite' Breakfast Sandwich Returns To Popular Restaurant Chain

When it comes to breakfast sandwiches, McDonald's has always been a solid go-to for a meal on the run with their sausage McMuffins and McGriddles (Decadent and delish!). One thing the Golden Arches has been known to do from time to time is bring back some discontinued favorites. One of its long-gone favorite breakfast sandwiches is now back on the menu!

According to Cheapism, McDonald's restaurants across New York and the nation are once again serving what they call the "Cult Favorite" Steak, Egg, and Cheese bagel sandwich! The reinvented sandwich now has onions and is slathered with what Cheapism calls "...a creamy. mayonnaise-like fast food take on hollandaise."

