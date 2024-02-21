Latest Viral TikTok Trend Takes Funny Look at Life in the Adirondacks





We recently came across a viral video that took a lighthearted and fun approach to "Life in the ADKS." It's been circulating for weeks and we think it's worth sharing!





Is life in the Adirondacks all that different from life in say, Albany, Schenectady, or Saratoga Springs? We say, "Yes!"





Even though most cities in the Capital Region are less than an hour away, anyone who's spent a decent amount of time in the North Country knows that certain conveniences that many might take for granted, don't exist throughout the 5,000 square miles of dense forest and high peaks that comprise the mighty ADKS.





So whether you're from Halfmoon or Hague; from Troy or Ticonderoga, you should be able to relate to a viral video that takes a humorous and poignant approach to "Life in the Adirondacks."





Here are a few of our favorites - and you can check out the full video below.